Omicron, Its Sub-Lineages Dominant Covid Variants In India: Centre

Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant coronavirus variants in India, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

During the last 60 days, more than 90 new variants of SARS-CoV2 have been detected in samples analysed by INSACOG, a national multi-agency consortium of genome sequencing laboratories, the minister said in a written reply to a question.

Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variants in India. Of these, XBB and BQ are the most prevalent lineages circulating in the country, she said.

Given the emergence of variants of the novel coronavirus with variable transmissibility and their possible health implications, the Union Ministry of Health is following COVID-19 trajectory globally and in the country along with various expert committees.

In addition, Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network laboratories conduct whole genome sequencing of samples for detection of mutant variants of the virus, she said.

The Union Health Ministry is supporting states in their endeavour to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19.

Various initiatives have been taken by the government to provide technical guidance and further strengthen health infrastructure, availability of essential logistics, including drugs and medical oxygen supply, to manage COVID-19.

All states and Union territories have been provided with financial support under the National Health Mission and Emergency COVID-19 Response Packages I and II for health system strengthening in terms of availability of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, etc.

In order to address any surge in demand for medical oxygen, the central government has supported states in increasing availability, streamlining distribution and strengthening oxygen storage infrastructure in the country, Ms Pawar said.

