Omar Abdullah's Party Seeks J&K Waqf Chief's Sacking After Hazratbal Vandalism

The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir have called for the removal of the J&K Waqf board chairperson a day after the national emblem was defiled at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. All the party legislators are also writing to the J&K Assembly Speaker for the constitution of a House Committee to probe into alleged bungling in the Waqf Board headed by a BJP leader, Darakshan Andrabi.

Over a dozen legislators of the party held a press conference today and blamed the J&K Waqf chief for "planting the crisis" to help her party in the upcoming Bihar elections.

"The chairperson of the Waqf board must be sacked. She has misused the national emblem, which cannot be used in any religious place. It has hurt the sentiments of people," said Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesperson of NC.

Earlier in a post on X, the party put up a picture of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unveiling an inauguration plaque at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, to bolster its point that a state symbol cannot be engraved on a plaque at a religious place.

"When the Prime Minister & Lieutenant Governor don't use the State Emblem for religious functions, why should Ms Andrabi? Misusing the National Emblem at a shrine violates the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005. It insults India's secular fabric. JKNC demands her immediate dismissal & registration of a criminal case for violating the State Emblem of India Act," the party said in a statement.

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the use of the national emblem at a religious place and said the plaque should not have been installed in the shrine in the first place.

On Friday, angry devotees defiled the emblem engraved on a plaque fixed outside the main prayer room of the Hazratbal shrine.

Dargah Hazratbal is the most revered shrine for Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, and houses the relic of the Prophet Muhammad.

The incident triggered a political storm in the Union Territory, with the BJP demanding strict action against those who tried to "obliterate" the national emblem.

"The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the stone. I've never seen the emblem being used in any religious function. What was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone (plaque)?" said Mr Abdullah.

Soon after the incident, a large contingent of police was deployed in and around the shrine. Worshippers entering the shrine were being thoroughly frisked as thousands gathered at the shrine today. Chief Minister Abdullah and his father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, also offered evening prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader, has demanded tough action against the vandals and termed the defacing of the emblem as an attack on the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Mr Sharma has partly concurred with the Chief Minister's point that the emblem should not have been used in a religious place, but made it clear that the mob had no right to insult the emblem.

"Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah has remarked that the Emblem should not have been placed on the plate. Even if one were to concede that point, once the National Emblem was installed, no mob - under any circumstances - has the right to insult or attack it. This is an unpardonable offence and cannot, under any situation, be tolerated," Mr Sharma said.

The senior BJP leader has also asked NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq to clarify if the mob had acted at his behest.

"This is not an ordinary case - it marks a dangerous and deeply disturbing departure from past incidents in Kashmir. The concerned National Conference MLA must clarify whether the mob was acting at his behest, and whether he seeks to offer protection to these miscreants," asked Mr Sharma.

While Jammu and Kashmir police have already filed an FIR into the incident, the BJP has appealed the Lieutenant Governor to ensure that every single person involved in the incident is "prosecuted and given the strictest possible punishment"

"Only then can a clear message be sent - that no individual or group will ever be allowed to insult the National Emblem of India and get away with it", said Mr Sharma.



