Omar Abdullah Demands Mehbooba Mufti Be Set Free From Detention

Omar Abdullah has called for Mehbooba Mufti's detention to be withdrawn. (File)

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah today demanded that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti be set free, saying merely shifting her home while keeping her under detention was a cop out.

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar road in Srinagar today.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said,"@MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out".

The order to shift Ms Mufti, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent Public Safety Act on February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

Before shifting her, the government accorded status of subsidary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, it said.

