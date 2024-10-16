Omar Abdullah Back As Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister After 10 Years

Omar Abdullah took oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Barely four months after he lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Srinagar seat, there has been a swift turnaround in Omar Abdullah's political fortune. The 55-year-old, who won from both Budgam and Ganderbal, today took oath as the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister after the National Conference and Congress alliance won 48 out of 90 seats in recently concluded assembly polls. He is the first leader to take charge after Article 370, which granted special status to J&K, was scrapped by the central government in 2019. It is Mr Abdullah's second term as the Chief Minister. He previously served as the Chief Minister from 2009 to 2014.

Early Life And Education

Omar Abdullah was born on March 10, 1970, in Rochford, Essex, United Kingdom. He is the grandson of Sheikh Abdullah and the son of Farooq Abdullah. The two senior Abdullahs also served as Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. His mother, Mollie Abdullah, was an English nurse.

Omar Abdullah completed his education at the Burn Hall School in Srinagar and Lawrence School in Sanawar. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. Before his foray into politics, he worked with ITC Limited and The Oberoi Group. He enrolled in an MBA program at the University of Strathclyde but dropped out after his win in the 1998 Lok Sabha election.

Political career

Omar Abdullah comes from a family with a rich legacy in politics. In 1998 Lok Sabha election, his debut, Mr Abdulllah, all of 28, became the youngest member of parliament at the time. His political career flourished as he was re-elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 and appointed as the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on October 13, 1999.

In July 2001, he became the youngest Union Minister of State for External Affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government. However, he resigned in December 2002 to focus on party activities.

He faced a setback in the 2002 state assembly elections where he lost his seat in Ganderbal. In March 2006, much to the chagrin of the then central government, Mr Abdullah met with Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He became only the second member of his family to visit Pakistan. His grandfather Sheikh Abdullah also visited the neighbouring country in the 1960s.

Chief Minister Of J&K

On January 5, 2009, Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, leading a coalition government with the Congress party. He succeeded Ghulam Nabi Azad and became the youngest Chief Minister of the state at age 38.

Post Chief Ministerial Career

After losing the 2014 assembly elections, Omar Abdullah continued to play an active role in politics. He has been a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's policies, particularly regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Abdullah was the last leader of the opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly before the assembly was dissolved in 2018.

Challenges And Controversies

