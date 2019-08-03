Governor's Word On J&K Special Status Not Final, Says Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah addresses reporters after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today to discuss the tense situation in the state, following a week in which an unprecedented travel advisory was issued to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and an additional 25,000 paramilitary troops moved into the Kashmir Valley, amid rumours the centre is planning to scrap Article 35A, which grants Jammu and Kashmir residents special privileges.

"We have no idea what is happening. So a delegation in which I was there too met the governor and we asked him why this is happening. We also asked him about rumours of Article 35A and Article 370 being removed... to which he assured that no such thing is happening," Omar Abdullah said after the meeting.

Mr Abdullah's meeting with the governor comes a day after an unprecedented advisory was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir state government, asking Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to "immediately" cut short their stay in the Kashmir Valley and leave the state.

The advisory caused widespread panic with tourists and pilgrims rushing to the airport and residents lining up at department stores, ATMs and pharmacies to stock up on food, water and essentials. Petrol pumps also witnessed a huge rush; some waited for hours only to find fuel was over.

Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir have skyrocketed over the past week, with news that an additional 25,000 paramilitary personnel are to be moved to the Valley - 10,000 troops had been dispatched the week before - in what the centre claimed was a security drive.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah and a National Conference delegation met Prime Minister Narendra. The delegation had called on the Prime Minister to refrain from upsetting the fragile situation in the Kashmir Valley.

