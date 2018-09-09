If Opposition Unites, BJP Will Have A Tough Time In Polls: UP Minister

Om Prakash Rajbhar said he had not gained anything from the BJP (File)

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have a tough time to win elections if a grand alliance is formed by the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister of Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People Development under the Yogi Adityanath government said, "This is a harsh reality that if the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress join hands, the BJP would have a tough time."

However, Mr Rajbhar did not clarify whether he meant the grand alliance for the Lok Sabha election, which is due in 2019, or the state assembly polls. The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls were held in 2017.

The minister further said that he had not gained anything from the BJP, despite requesting multiple times for an office for party activities.

Last month, Mr Rajbhar, in a veiled attack on the state government, had said that renaming Mughalsarai Railway station as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction would not help spur development or ensure that trains run as per schedule.