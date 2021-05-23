Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar Arrested By Delhi Police In Murder Case

India's two-time Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler, was arrested by the Delhi Police this morning.

Sushil Kumar was arrested along with a co-accused from Mundka area in the national capital.

"A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell," Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police were on the lookout for Sushil Kumar for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at a stadium in Delhi.

According to police, Sushil Kumar and his associates assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Rana, 23, and his two friends on May 4 at the national capital's Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalised. Mr Rana later died of his injuries.

Apart from Sushil Kumar and Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others have also been named in the case. A non-bailable warrant was issued against them.

Last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for Sushil Kumar, who has been evading arrest since May 4, when the incident took place.

Police have been raiding several places in Delhi and its surrounding cities, and neighbouring states, to arrest the champion wrestler.

Sushil Kumar had approached the Rohini court seeking protection from arrest, claiming that the probe against him was biased and that no injuries caused to the victim were attributable to him, news agency PTI reported.

The Public Prosecutor had requested the court to dismiss his petition, contenting police had found electronic evidence against him. He also said the wrestler was a flight risk.

Sushil Kumar's lawyer argued that custodial interrogation was not required as all the recoveries, including vehicle, weapon and stick, had been made by the police.

Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in 2012 London Olympics.