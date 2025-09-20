Old Food, Death Threats: Truck Cleaner 'Kidnapped' By Puja Khedkar's Family

The truck cleaner, who was abducted by former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's family after a road rage accident in Navi Mumbai last week, said he was kept locked in a room, fed stale food and given death threats.

The incident occurred on September 13 on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai after a concrete mixer truck brushed against a Land Cruiser car, leading to an argument between the driver and helper of the vehicle and two occupants of the luxury car, who demanded money for damages.

The 22-year-old truck cleaner Pralhad Kumar Chauhan claimed that he was kidnapped by Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar and driver-cum-bodyguard Praful Salunkhe under the pretext of being taken to the police station. His mobile phone was snatched on the way and asked to remain silent. He was then taken to their Pune home and held captive in a room reserved for watchmen.

Mr Chauhan claimed that he was threatened with death if the truck owner did not pay compensation to the Khedkars, per police sources.

It was also found during investigation that Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar gave away the room keys and removed the CCTV camera in the house in order to destroy evidence of the abduction.

After the truck owner filed a complaint with the Navi Mumbai Police, the truck cleaner was from Pune on Sunday.

While Salunkhe has been arrested and sent to police custody till September 23, the Khedkar couple and another person are yet to be found.

The police had registered a case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, and have now added sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(7) (wrongful confinement for extortion) and 308(4) (extortion). The Pune police have also registered a case against Manorama Khedkar for allegedly obstructing the police and issued a notice.

Puja Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail herself of reservation benefits. She has refuted all the allegations against her.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated a series of actions against Puja Khedkar, including lodging a criminal case for attempting to take the civil services exam by faking her identity. Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against her for various offences.

After the controversy erupted over Puja Khedkar's appointment as a probationary IAS officer, a video surfaced last year in which her mother was seen threatening a farmer. Manorama Khedkar was subsequently arrested and later released on bail.