Officials Scouring Places For Legislative Council Meet Amid COVID: Karnataka Speaker

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said there will be more clarity in the coming days

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is not averse to the idea of conducting the legislative council meeting at a place other than the council hall in September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a constitutional obligation on all of us to conduct the legislative council meeting in September. In view of the coronavirus situation, we have been discussing for the past few days where and how the meeting can be conducted," Mr Kageri told reporters after a meeting with the senior officials at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

The previous council meeting had taken place in March. Since there is an obligation to conduct the next meeting in six months, Mr Kageri had convened the meeting.

For the past few days the officials have been scouring a suitable place to conduct the council meeting.

"Already a team of officers has been formed to search for a suitable place for the meeting to be conducted in view of the coronavirus scare," he said.

Stating that he has seen various places where the meeting can be conducted, Mr Kageri said the officials also discussed holding it in the Assembly by making certain changes.

He added that he would hold meetings with the law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy, chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials and parliamentarians to arrive at a conclusion.

"In the coming days we will get more clarity and accordingly, we will take a final decision," the Assembly Speaker added.

