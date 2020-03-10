Officials Probing Rape-Accused Nithyananda Showed Porn To Children: Police

Self-styled godman Nithyananda had fled India amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children

Police officials investigating a case of abduction registered against self-styled godman Nithyananda have been charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act for allegedly showing pornography to the children of his ashram, located near Ahmedabad, during the probe, an officer said on Monday.

An FIR was registered against 14 people on March 6 on the order of a special court. Those charged also included members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The court had ordered that a case be registered while hearing a complaint petition filed by Nithyananda's follower Girish Turlapati, an inmate of the ashram-cum-gurukul located in the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

The FIR was registered at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad district.

This is the same police station where a case of wrongful confinement and abduction of three children was registered against the self-styled godman in November last year.

In his petition, Mr Turlapati alleged that police officials including inspector RB Rana of Vivekanandnagar police station, and members of the CWC asked offensive questions to the minor inmates of the ashram.

The complainant alleged that the children were subjected to mental torture by the investigators.

Mr Turlapati also alleged that the children, including girls, were shown morphed pornographic videos and photos by the investigating teams. News agency PTI has a copy of the petition.

Mr Turlapati also claimed that the concerned police officials and members of the CWC tried to emotionally blackmail the children in order to extract favourable statements from them.

In its order, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court ordered registration of an FIR under the act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

The accused have been identified as police inspector Rana, Deputy Superintendents of Police KT Kamariya, Riyaz Sarwaiya, SH Sharda, district child security officer Dilip Mer and members of CWC, including its chairman Bhavesh Patel.

"We have lodged an FIR against 14 persons, including police officers, on March 6 following an order by the POCSO court. Till now, we have recorded the statement of the complainant and further investigation is on" senior police officer PD Manvar said.

Police had earlier charged the controversial godman and two of his women disciples for wrongful confinement and abduction of two girls and a boy who were living in his ashram.

Earlier this year, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information about Nithyananda who had fled the country amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children.