Jharkhand School Girls Made To Cut Paddy, Alleges Lawmaker

Based on a complaint, Circle Officer of Tamar Rajesh Kumar inspected the area (Representational)

A regional party in Jharkhand on Wednesday raised the issue of missionary schools making students harvest paddy on the outskirts of the state capital.

"I have seen Saint Igonisis School students cutting paddy crops at Vijaygiri village. The were all girls and in school uniform," All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) legislator Vikas Kumar Munda told the media in Ranchi.

He also informed the authorities.

Based on Mr Munda's complaint, when Circle Officer of Tamar Rajesh Kumar inspected the area, he found the students cutting paddy. Principal Father Johan was also present.

The school management, however, insisted that it was part of the students' Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and as per the academic curriculum, taken up only in after-school hours.

"It's exploitation of the girl students. We will take up the issue. We will also ensure that action is taken against the school management," Mr Munda said.

A similar incident was also reported from Dighia village in Bero block here, where girls from Saint Anna School were found cutting paddy.

Around 50 students took part in the after-school activity as part of SUPW, Sister Marry Bage, principal, told reporters.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also sought action against the school managements.