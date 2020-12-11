Only Officer Who Served In The Indian Army, Navy And Air Force Turns 100

Col Prithipal Singh Gill (retd), the only officer who served 3 units of defence services.turned 100

A retired officer who served in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force celebrated his 100th birthday today. Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill (retired) is the only officer who served all three units of India's defence services. He started his career in the pre-World War II era as a young pilot in the Royal Indian Air Force. Colonel Gill then sailed the high seas with Indian Navy and later was a Gunner Officer with the Indian Army. The veteran served during the World War II and the India-Pakistan war in 1965. Before retiring, Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill was a Sector Commander with the Assam Rifles in Manipur.

People on social media have been wishing the veteran who gave a 'thumbs up' to the camera on his birthday. "Col Prithipal Singh Gill (without family consent) joined the Royal Indian Air Force and was commissioned as Pilot Officer stationed at Karachi, flying Howard aircrafts," Lieutenant General (retired) KJ Singh posted on Twitter, along with a recent photo of Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill and another one as a young officer in the forces.

THE ONLY OFFR TO SERVE IN THE INDIAN NAVY, AIR FORCE&ARMY turns 100. ALSO COMMANDED AR SECTOR (PMF).

Lt. General KJ Singh shared Colonel Gill's impressive career on Twitter. Colonel Gill served on a mine sweeping ship and INS Teer. He was also part of a Navy escort team for cargo ships during the World War II.

He sought transfer 2 the Army was posted 2 "Gwalior Mountain Battery.. Raised& Commanded 71 Med Regt in 1965 war. Commanded Assam Rifles Sector(PMF) in Ukhrul, Manipur. — Lt Gen K J Singh (@kayjay34350) December 11, 2020

Colonel Gill even trained at the School of Artillery in Devlali and was posted to Gwalior Mountain Battery. He "raised and Commanded 71 Med Regt in 1965 war", according to Lt General KJ Singh. After an exceptional career in the Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Army, Colonel Gill retired to farming at his native village in Faridkot.