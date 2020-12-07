Indian Navy Cadet Gets Trained By His Father To Become A Flight Diver

Jitender Kumar with his father, Master Chief Flight Diver Ramesh Kumar.

An Indian Navy trainee got a chance to not only follow in the footsteps of his father but also get trained under him in the naval flight diving specialisation.

According to the Indian Navy, Jitender Kumar completed the course to be a flight diver on naval helicopters after 21 weeks of training with Chetak Helicopter at Kochi, Kerala, and was guided by his father, Master Chief Flight Diver Ramesh Kumar, who is a fully-qualified naval flight diving instructor.

Ramesh Kumar has been serving in the navy as an instructor and trains a few select divers to become aircrew divers on helicopters.

The Indian Navy posted a picture of the father and his son on its official social media handle.

Jitender Kumar graduated along with 12 other Flight Divers on September 30. He had completed six months of basic training at INS Chilka when he was provided with an opportunity to progress his training towards becoming a flight diver, which was a dream he had nurtured after being inspired by his father.

The sailor then completed three months of training at Diving School in Kochi where he was the best performer in his course. He joined Chetak helicopter flight, 321 Flight at INS Garuda, Kochi to undertake training on all aspects of aviation with special emphasis on rescue procedures to be adopted while operating from a helicopter.

"Hard work with passionate focus helped him achieve the coveted 'Wings' of Flight diver on successful completion of his training," the navy said on its Instagram page. "It was historic and a proud moment for both... as they presently are the only father-son duo serving actively as Flight Divers in the Indian Navy."

Mr Kumar was put through rigorous training culminating with ground and flying tests.