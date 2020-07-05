Cop Who Led Kanpur Operation Shot 5 Times, Attacked With Sharp Weapon

Devendra Kumar Mishra's funeral held in Kanpur.

Kanpur's senior police officer Devendra Mishra, who not only filed the attempt to murder case against arch-criminal Vikas Dubey but also led the police team to arrest the man, was killed with savagery unparalleled in similar incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

Initially, the police said the man was dragged into a house of one of the gang members and shot from a point blank range.

Postmortem report now says the 54-year-old was shot five times -- on his head, chest, stomach and legs. The bullets passed through the body. There were also deep gashes below his waist and on his legs, which doctors said could have been caused by an axe. It is not clear if he was tortured before he was shot or the injuries happened after his death.

The 50-member police team led by Mr Mishra to catch Vikas Dubey had walked into a trap on Friday. The policemen were forced to abandon their car and walk the last stretch after they found the road blocked by an earthmover.

The shooting started as they moved into Kanpur's Bikru village, around 150 km from state capital Lucknow. Eight policemen died on the spot, six others, who were injured, are in the hospital.

It now appears that many of the policemen were shot with their own weapons, which had been snatched from them.

Altogether, Vikas Dubey's gang had snatched ne AK-47, one Insas rifle, a Glock revolver and two 9 mm pistols. Baring one pistol, none of the weapons have been found.

A 26-year-old policeman, Jitendra was shot by an AK 47. Sub Inspector Anup Kumar had been shot seven times. Babloo Kumar, 23, was shot with his own rifle.

The bodies of the other policemen, too, bore multiple bullet wounds.

Prior to the demolition of Vikas Dubey's house on Saturday, the police had broken down the walls to see if the criminals had hidden any weapons there. The police had a tip-off that this gang had "built a bunker at the house, where the weapons have been concealed in the walls," said Mohit Agarwal, the chief of Kanpur Range.

"That was why the police broke the walls and a cache of arms and ammunition was found," he added.

There is however, no sign of the rest of the weapons snatched from the police party.

Vikas Dubey, wanted in more than 60 cases, was accused of murder attempt by a local. Going by the trap that was laid, the police suspected he had advance information of the move from within the force.

Dayashaker Agnihotri, one of his gangmembers arrested today, has revealed that someone from the police station had tipped off his boss about the plan, after which he called in around 25 gangmembers and ambushed the police.

The station in-charge of the Chaubepur police station has been suspended and is being questioned by the police. He had initially refused to file a case against Vikar Dubey and managed to slip off when the operation in the village was about to begin.