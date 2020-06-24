Of 15 Districts With Highest COVID Death Rate, 4 From UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attacked BJP over handling of COVID crisis in UP.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that out of 15 districts in the country with the highest death rate, four are from the state.

The Congress leader has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the pandemic.

"Jhansi: One death out of every 10 coronavirus patients, Meerut: One death out if every 11 coronavirus patients, and one death out of every 14 coronavirus patients in Etah and Agra," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted along with charts, showing 15 districts in the country with highest COVID-19 death rates.

"It is a matter that one should think about -- if the cases are not increasing then why is the death rate so high?" she posed.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the "high" COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into these adverse circumstances".