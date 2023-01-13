Odisha Woman Cricketer Found Dead In Forest, Family Alleges Murder: Cops

She was missing since January 11.

Rajashree Swain, a woman cricketer of Odisha, was found dead in a dense forest near Cuttack city on Friday, police said.

The body was found hanging from a tree in Gurudijhatia forest in Athagarh area, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra said.

Her coach had filed a missing complaint with Mangalabag police station in Cuttack on Thursday.

A case of unnatural death will be registered with Gurudijhatia police station. he said.

Police were yet to ascertain the cause of her death. Her family, however, alleged that she was murdered "as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged".

Her scooter was found abandoned near the forest and her mobile phone was switched off.

Police said the matter will be probed from all angles.

Her family members said around 25 women cricketers, including Swain, were part of a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in Bajrakabati area for an upcoming national-level cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Puducherry. All of them were staying in a hotel in the locality.

The Odisha state women's cricket team was announced on January 10, but Swain couldn't make it to the final list.

The next day, the players went to a cricket field in Tangi area for practice but Rajashree informed her coach that she was going to Puri to meet her father, police said.

