Cause Of Odisha Train Crash That Killed 278 Still Unknown, CBI Steps In

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the horrific 3-train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore that killed 278. The CBI probe team arrived at the accident site in Balasore on Tuesday morning and took over the investigation from Odisha police.

The Odisha police has filed a case with charges of "causing death by negligence and endangering life" in the train accident.

The CBI stepping in is a significant move as officials say only a detailed probe by a top agency can establish criminal tampering, if any, with the point machine or the electronic interlocking system, or if the train changed tracks due to reconfiguration or a signaling error.

Railway officials had earlier indicated that possible "sabotage" and tampering with the interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train.

The crash, involving two passenger trains and a goods train, killed 278 people and injured more than 800.

The CBI inquiry will focus on answering all queries regarding the accident, the worst in the country in the last two decades.