Odisha Cop Suspended For Role In Abortion Of Raped Minor: Police

As many as 6 persons including the step father of the girl have been named in the FIR. (Representational)

A police station in-charge in Odisha's Sundargarh district was suspended on Friday for suspected involvement in facilitating the abortion of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped for over two months.

Inspector-in-Charge of Biramitrapur police station, Anand Chandra Majhi, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, DIG (Western Range) Kavita Jalan said.

The 13-year-old girl had claimed she was gangraped and, prompting the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to conduct an inquiry, police said.

A case was registered on June 22 at Raibaga police station after intervention of the district collector, who also instructed the SP to carry out a probe, they said.

As many as six persons -- the IIC, another police personnel, the doctor who conducted the abortion at a community health centre, the step father of the girl and two others -- have been named in the FIR.

SP Sundergarh, Soumya Mishra, conducted an enquiry into the incident on June 24 and has reported her findings to the district collector.

"The guilty will never be allowed to go scot-free," she said.