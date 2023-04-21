Odisha Soldier Killed In Poonch Terror Attack Became A Father 7 Months Ago

30-year-old Debashis Biswal from Odisha's Puri district got married in 2021.

Family members of Lance Naik Debashish Biswal were inconsolable after hearing that he was one of the five soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army man who hailed from Algum village in Odisha's Puri district got married in 2021 and left behind, besides his wife, a seven-month-old daughter.

Popular among the locals, 30-year-old Biswal used to take part in social activities whenever he was in the village, his family members told PTI.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too condoled his death, saying: “His sacrifices for the safety of the country will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.” Biswal's family was informed of his death by the Army Headquarters. His body is scheduled to reach the state on Saturday.

“He joined the Army intending to serve the nation. Whenever he visited us, he would take part in social activities and was an inspiration for the local youth,” the soldier's cousin Dilip Biswal said.

His grandfather Panchanan Biswal said they never thought that they would have to see this day.

“We have lost a brave son who was not only dutiful to the family but also to the nation,” he said.

“He had organised a feast for the entire village on the 21st-day celebrations of his daughter,” said the soldier's uncle Panchanan Biswal said.

