Odisha Cops Arrest Mastermind Of Bank Robbery, Seizes Gold Worth Rs 49 Lakhs

Police have recovered around 854 grams of gold worth Rs 49 lakh from the main accused.

Odisha Police on Monday arrested the main accused involved in the loot of cash and gold worth Rs 49 lakh from Union Bank at Chandaneswar on April 26, said an official.

In a major breakthrough, police on Monday arrested the mastermind from North 24 Parganas of neighbouring West Bengal.

Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath told ANI that a total of 14 persons were involved in the bank dacoity, out of which four persons had masterminded the entire incident.

“We have been able to ascertain the modus operandi of the group. They were involved in at least two similar cases in Basta, one in Bhograi and east and west Medinipur areas,” added Nath.

The SP further informed that the criminal gang used to operate in border areas of Odisha and West Bengal and mostly targeted banks and jewellery shops.

Police will soon put up pictures of the accused in the banks and jewellery shops for public awareness, added the official.

“We have identified seven more accused involved in the case and soon they will be arrested,” said Nath SP Balasore.

On July 5, Odisha Police arrested six accused involved in the bank dacoity case.

Police then recovered Rs 6 lakh and 300 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh from the possession of the accused.

