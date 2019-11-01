Odisha Partners With Abhijit Banerjee's J-PAL To Alleviate Poverty

Naveen Patnaik said the partnership is about development, welfare in various core sectors of the state

The Odisha government has entered into partnership with an organisation co-founded by Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo to maximise the impact of anti-poverty programmes across a wide range of sectors in the state.

The step is a part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's 5T initiative.

The state has adopted 5Ts (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) as its policy.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the state government with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia on Thursday to devise a strategic evidence-based approach to policy-making.

"As part of the 5Ts initiative, the state government signed an MoU with J-PAL. This is regarding development and welfare in various core sectors of our state," the chief minister said after signing the MoU.

This partnership aims at bringing transformation in the lives of people through research-based intervention in policy formulation, an official said.

Under the joint efforts, the organisation will provide Odisha government with technical assistance for scaling up evidence-backed programme to improve development outcomes.

The partnership also establishes a collaboration between J-PAL South Asia and the state government under which the organisation will work with several departments to conduct policy-relevant randomised evaluations of new anti-poverty and development programmes, the official said.

"J-PAL South Asia is very excited to enter into collaboration with Odisha government which has been focusing on transforming outcomes and improving efficiency through different initiatives, said Shobhini Mukerji, Executive Director of J-PAL, South Asia after signing the MoU on behalf of her organisation.

J-PAL co-founders Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo with longtime J-PAL affiliate Michael Kremer were jointly awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.