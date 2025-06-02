Advertisement
Odisha Official Attacked By Sand Mafia In Front Of Police Station

Bhimkant Majhi, a senior revenue administration officer, was first threatened when he was leaving his office to investigate illegal sand smuggling.

Read Time: 1 min
The accused also attacked his car
Bhubaneswar:

A government official has been hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by illegal sand miners in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Bhimkant Majhi, a senior revenue administration officer, was reportedly beaten up and his vehicle damaged in front of a police station. 

According to reports, Mr Majhi was first threatened when he was leaving his office to investigate illegal sand mining.

He was then beaten when he went to a police station to seek help.

The accused also attacked his car and broke the windows with stones.

The police have launched an investigation.

Last year, a police officer was injured in an alleged assault by a sand mafia in the Mayurbhanj district. 

The officer was reportedly probing allegations of illegal sand dumping in a village.

Odisha Sand Mafia, Odisha, Odisha Sand Mining
