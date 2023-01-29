Odisha Minister Shot In The Chest By Cop Dies Hours Later At Hospital

Naba Kisore Das was shot in the chest when he was on his way to attend a programme. He was airlifted to the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The hospital said that the bullet had injured the minister's heart and caused internal bleeding.

"The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," the hospital said in a statement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered his condolences and said that Naba Kisore Das' death was a great loss to Odisha.

"He was an asset for both the government and the party. He has successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people," the Chief Minister said.

He also directed the crime branch to investigate the incident.

Earlier today, Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das fired two rounds at the minister.

Gopal Das was caught by locals, and has been taken into custody, the police said

Witnesses claim Naba Kisore Das was shot just as he stepped out of his vehicle. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.