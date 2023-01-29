Odisha Health Minister, Who Was Shot, Played Crucial Role During Covid: 5 Facts

Naba Kishore Das was the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in Odisha, and an influential leader from Jharsuguda. He was among the few Congress leaders who could withstand the Naveen Patnaik wave for nearly two decades.

A law graduate, Naba Das was involved in politics from his college days and was elected as the Students' Union president at Gangadhar Meher College at Sambalpur.

He won his first state election from Jharsuguda in 2009 on a Congress ticket and was re-elected from Jharsuguda in 2014. Five years later, he joined the BJD.

Considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Naba Das was one of the few ministers who retained his portfolio as the chief minister revamped his cabinet. He was applauded for being pro-active during the Covid pandemic.