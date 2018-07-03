7-Feet Venomous Cobra Rescued From Odisha Shop After Child Raises Alarm

The cobra was hiding inside a hole in the wall of the shop.

A 7-feet venomous cobra was rescued from a retail shop in Odisha's Mayurbhanj after a child raised an alarm.

The cobra, which was hiding inside a hole in the wall of the shop, was spotted by Gunjan Kumar.

"While I was shopping, I saw the head of the cobra peeping out from a hole. I immediately informed the shop owner and he called the rescue team," said Gunjan.

Some parts of the wall of the shop had to be broken to rescue the cobra.

After the child alarmed shop owner Kunuram Mohanta, he locked the shop and called the rescue team of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj.

The rescue team jumped to action and rescued the deadly cobra during night time. The team had to break some part of the wall before they could spot the cobra and rescue it.

A snake was also rescued from a circuit house of Assam's Tezpur on Sunday.

Last week, 111 baby cobras and 20 eggs were found in a labourer's mud house in Paikasahi village in Odisha. Forest officials and snake catchers helped remove the tiny but highly venomous snakes from their home.



(With Inputs From ANI)