Odisha Man Poses As IAS Officer To Marry Woman; Arrested The man, identified as Rajat Panda, a native of Tihidi area in Bhadrak district, created a Facebook account and posed as an Indian Administrative Service officer, Lingaraj Panda.

Share EMAIL PRINT The accused became friends with an ASHA worker on Facebook. (Representational) Bhubaneswar: A man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was arrested today after he allegedly tricked a woman into marrying him by posing as an IAS officer.



The man, identified as Rajat Panda, a native of Tihidi area in Bhadrak district, created a Facebook account and posed as an Indian Administrative Service officer, Lingaraj Panda. He claimed on the profile that he was posted as a Sub-Collector in Malkangiri district.



The accused became friends with an ASHA worker on Facebook. He allegedly convinced her parents that he was an IAS officer and took their approval for their marriage. The couple got married at a temple in Udala area on May 20.



After marriage, he was staying at his in-laws' place in Damodarpur. Complaints were filed against Panda with the police that he had cheated people of money by promising them jobs.



"Based on the complaints, we initiated an investigation and arrested Panda on Monday," said Kunta Inspector Rina Behera.



With inputs from IANS



A man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was arrested today after he allegedly tricked a woman into marrying him by posing as an IAS officer.The man, identified as Rajat Panda, a native of Tihidi area in Bhadrak district, created a Facebook account and posed as an Indian Administrative Service officer, Lingaraj Panda. He claimed on the profile that he was posted as a Sub-Collector in Malkangiri district.The accused became friends with an ASHA worker on Facebook. He allegedly convinced her parents that he was an IAS officer and took their approval for their marriage. The couple got married at a temple in Udala area on May 20.After marriage, he was staying at his in-laws' place in Damodarpur. Complaints were filed against Panda with the police that he had cheated people of money by promising them jobs. "Based on the complaints, we initiated an investigation and arrested Panda on Monday," said Kunta Inspector Rina Behera. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter