Odisha Man Kills Kingfisher And Posts Video On Instagram, Arrested

The bird is a protected species under the law

A man was arrested on Thursday after photos and videos showing him poaching a collared kingfisher (Todiramphus chloris) in a prawn farm around Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district went viral on social media.

The arrested poacher has been identified as Gurupada Dalai of Pataparia village.

He poached a collared kingfisher as the bird dived into the prawn farm of Dalai to catch prawn at Bandhamala village under Rajkanika block, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika National Park, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav.

The photos and videos of the killing of the kingfisher by the accused went viral, leading to an outrage on social media platforms. Dalai was later arrested under the relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as the bird is a protected species under the law and further investigation was underway, added the forest officer.

The Bhitarkanika national park is home to eight different species of kingfisher including the collared kingfisher. All these species are blessed with their characteristic large heads, long-sharp and pointed beaks, short legs and stubby tails.

They consume a wide range of prey ranging from fishes to geckos and other small invertebrates, added the forest officer.