Odisha Man, 45, Arrested For Allegedly Raping A 4-Year-Old Girl

Though the girl was sexually assaulted by one Ranjan Nayak of the same village on April 24, the matter came to light yesterday when her father lodged a complaint, they said.
On the basis of the FIR filed by the girl's father, police arrested Ranjan Nayak last evening.
Steps were taken for conducting medical examinations of the girl and the accused, they said.
Meanwhile, a six-year-old rape victim of Salepur in Cuttack district died at hospital yesterday after battling for life for eight days, the police said.