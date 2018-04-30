Odisha Man, 45, Arrested For Allegedly Raping A 4-Year-Old Girl Father of the 4-year-old filed a complaint nearly a week after the incident.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Odisha has been witnessing a series of rape of minor girls in different areas. (File) Kendrapara: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Barunadiha village in Kendrapara district, the police said today.



Though the girl was sexually assaulted by one Ranjan Nayak of the same village on April 24, the matter came to light yesterday when her father lodged a complaint, they said.



On the basis of the FIR filed by the girl's father, police arrested Ranjan Nayak last evening.



Steps were taken for conducting medical examinations of the girl and the accused, they said.



Odisha has been witnessing a series of rape of minor girls in different areas including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts. The issue had also rocked the state Assembly recently with opposition the Congress and the BJP creating ruckus and stalling proceedings.



