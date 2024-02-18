Odisha Man, 24, Slits Own Throat After Losing Online Game Thrice: Cops

Soumya Ranjan Nayak was playing a game on his phone.

A 24-year-old man allegedly slit his own throat with a blade after losing an online game, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Jereng village in the Jarpada police station area on Friday evening.

The man, identified as Soumya Ranjan Nayak, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cuttack, where his condition is stated to be serious.

Nayak was playing a game on his phone and he lost thrice, following which he slit his throat, a police officer said.

His parents rushed him to Angul government hospital and he was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

