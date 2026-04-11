Odisha IAS Officer Cheats Man Of Rs 95 Lakh, Then Gives Death Threats

An IAS officer currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Odisha State Home Department has been accused of cheating a man of Rs 95 lakh with the fake promise of providing land and then issuing death threats.

Aradhana Das is accused of cheating a complainant named Kamal Kumar Bhawsinka, a differently-abled person, by taking Rs 95 lakh on the promise of providing land in the CDA (Cuttack Development Authority) area of the Cuttack district. She allegedly failed to deliver the land, spent the money, and did not return it.

The complainant's wife, Beena Bhawsinka, made payments through the Bank of India on two different dates in favour of Das.

A case was registered at the CDA Phase-II police station, and an investigation report confirms the Rs 95 lakh transaction occurred in connection with the land promise. Part of it was paid in cash.

Das allegedly did not cooperate with the investigation. The Commissionerate of Police has written to the State Home Department and General Administration Department (GAD) seeking permission to initiate formal action against the IAS officer (as required under rules for government servants/IAS officers).

Das is also accused of issuing abusive and life-threatening threats to the complainant. Das has held positions in various departments, including earlier roles related to land and housing.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)

