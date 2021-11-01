Odisha High Court Allows 'Green' Crackers During Diwali

The directive came on a petition by the All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association and others (File)

The Orissa High Court on Monday allowed sale and use of "green" fireworks during this year's Diwali festival, citing the Supreme Court's order that only those firecrackers containing barium salts were prohibited.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice B P Routray accepted the Special Relief Commissioner's directives, which restricted the use of "green" crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on November 4, the day Diwali will be celebrated this year.

The court's directive came on a petition by the All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association and others against the Special Relief Commissioner's September 30 order, prohibiting sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season between October 1 and November 1 to protect the health of the general public and curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

It had on October 29 asked the state government to decide on the sale and use of "green" crackers by Monday after holding discussions with firework sellers.

Accordingly, the SRC had issued the directions on October 31, taking into account the Supreme Court's order on a similar issue on Friday.

These directions include sale of only "green fireworks" that conform to the definition and formulation proposed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Traders will be allowed to sell their products after obtaining a certificate from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which have to inspect and certify that the "green" fireworks in their stocks conform to formulation proposed by the NEERI.

Mere labelling of firecracker boxes as "green fireworks" and providing QR codes will not entitle any trader/dealer to sell it, according to the SRC.

Retailers will be allowed to set up shops only in designated zones, and the use of fireworks will be limited from 8-10 pm on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had on October 29 said celebration could not be at the cost of others'' health, and clarified that while there was no total ban on use of firecrackers, those fireworks which contain barium salts were prohibited.

Setting aside a Calcutta High Court order that prohibited all firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year, the top court, on Monday, said there cannot be a complete ban on crackers and the mechanism to stop their misuse has to be strengthened.