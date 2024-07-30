Odisha Government Suspends Senior IPS Officer For 'Misusing Power'

The Odisha government on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao for allegedly misusing his position, an official statement said.

Uttamrao, a 2007-batch IPS officer, was serving as DIG, Fire Services & Home Guards, Odisha.

"A complaint has been received, alleging that Pandit has disgraced the dignity of his position by misusing his power last Saturday (July 27) night," said the statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO).

It was alleged that Pandit misbehaved with a woman police inspector and her husband on July 27. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that police action will be taken if any complaint is lodged over the alleged incident.

After returning from his four-day visit to New Delhi on Monday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took immediate action, the CMO statement said.

Majhi ordered the department concerned to immediately suspend the "errant senior police officer and take appropriate action against him".

"Following his order, the IPS officer has been suspended," the statement added.

Odisha's Home Department has issued a notification on the suspension of the senior IPS officer, which said that the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha has submitted a confidential report against Pandit on the incident that occurred under the jurisdiction of Capital Police station on July 27.

A disciplinary proceeding against Pandit is contemplated on the grounds of grave misconduct as a member of the Indian Police Service (IPS), it said.

"Now, therefore, the Government of Odisha, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places the said Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS under suspension with immediate effect," read the notification.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Pandit is fixed at the state police headquarters, Odisha, Cuttack and he cannot leave the said headquarters without obtaining the permission of the DGP.

He has been allowed to draw subsistence allowance as admissible to him from time to time as per rules during the period of suspension.

However, such allowance shall not be paid to him unless he furnishes a certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation as required under the said rules.

