Odisha Girl Allegedly Killed By Father, Brother For Eloping With Lover

The bodies were spotted near railway tracks near Kusumi station and a case was registered, police said.

Five people including the father and brother of a girl were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her as well as her lover in Odisha's Koraput district last month, police said.

"The girl and her 20-year-old lover were murdered and their bodies thrown near railway tracks on June 20 by the father and son and three of their relatives," said Koraput Superintendent of Police, Kanwar Vishal Singh.

While two of the arrested persons were identified as father and brother of the girl, the other three are their relatives, police said.

The bodies of couple, who belonged to Mundipadar village, were spotted near the railway track near Kusumi station and a case was registered, they said.

The bodies were thrown on the railway track apparently in a bid to make it appear as a suicide, police said.

During the course of investigation it was found that the two had been lovers for the past one year but their families were against it, the police officer said.

Facing stiff resistance from their family members, the two eloped from their village on the evening of June 20.

However, they were caught by the girl's father and the young couple were murdered, he said.

On being interrogated, the father of the girl "confessed" to the crime saying that his family was opposed to his daughter's affair with the man, police said. "Prima facie, it appears to be an honour killing case. The family members of the girl were opposed to the couple's relationship," the police officer said.