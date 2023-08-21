Odisha Ex-Official, Wanted In 7 Corruption Cases, Arrested In Delhi After 8 Years

Ex- officer allegedly misappropriated funds of around Rs 34 lakh. (Representational)

A former block development officer (BDO) of Odisha was arrested from Delhi on Monday in corruption cases after he remained on the run for eight years, officials said.

Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, the former BDO of Narayanpatna in Koraput, was wanted in seven corruption cases by the vigilance department, they said.

Sahoo, a former Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, was produced at a court in Delhi, and will be brought to Odisha on transit remand, they added.

He is accused of misappropriating funds for the construction of anganwadi centres at Tovapadar, Mankid and Dumsil. In another case, he allegedly embezzled funds meant for the construction of a road at Pachingi, officials said.

He allegedly misappropriated funds of around Rs 34 lakh, they said.

Over the last eight years, Sahoo went on changing his locations, and lived mostly in Delhi and its neighbourhood. He also lived in Jorhat in Assam for some time.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was stationed in Delhi to identify his location, following which he was arrested, officials said.

