Fresh Poll Date Announced For Odisha's Patkura Assembly Seat

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the fresh poll schedule for Odisha's Patkura Assembly constituency where polls were postponed following the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

According to a notification, the polling in Patkura under Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat would be held on May 19 -- the date for seventh and last phase of general elections in the country, in place of April 29.

The polling was postponed after sitting MLA and BJD candidate Mr Agarwalla died at the age of 82 at a private hospital on April 20.

While the last date for filing nomination is May 1, the final date for withdrawing candidature is May 4. The results will be declared on May 23.

Elections are being held in four phases in Odisha.

