Odisha Announces Financial Aid To Children Who Lost Parents Due To Covid

The Odisha government on Friday said it provides financial assistance to 50,952 children, who lost both their parents or one of them due to COVID-19.

Of the total number, 108 have been identified as ones who lost both their parents and they receive Rs 2,500 each, Women and Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram informed the assembly.

"These children are provided financial assistance under the government's 'Ashirbad' scheme. The amount is deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries or family members," she said.

The children, who lost one parent (breadwinner of the family) are paid Rs 1,500 per month. Besides, orphans residing in a childcare institution are paid Rs 1,000 per month, Hembram said.

The minister said financial assistance will be provided to the beneficiaries till they attain the age of 18 years.

