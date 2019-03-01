2 Cops Killed, 17 injured As Truck Rams Police Van On Odisha Highway

The 17 police personnel, injured in the accident, have been admitted to a hospital.

Two policemen were killed and 17 others were injured when a speeding truck hit a police van on a highway in Odisha this morning.

The 17 police personnel injured in the accident have been admitted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The van was carrying 33 policemen to Belpahar, 349 km from state Bhubaneswar, for deployment ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's visit when the accident happened.

Mr Patnaik expressed grief over the accident and gave his condolences to the families of those who died, and also promised free treatment.

The van was carrying 33 policemen to Belpahar, 349 km from state Bhubaneswar.

Mr Patnaik announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each and a government job to the families of the policemen who were killed in the accident. In case of serious injuries that might lead to disability in future, Rs 1 lakh has been announced.

With inputs from ANI