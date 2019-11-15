Odd-Even In Delhi Ends Today. Arvind Kejriwal Says Will Review Extension On Monday

Odd-even scheme in Delhi ends today. Final call on its extension on Monday: Arvind Kejriwal

Odd-even scheme in Delhi will not be extended, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as the road-rationing scheme that began on November 4 for 12 days, ends today.

"Weather monitoring agencies have said that in the coming 2-3 days pollution levels will come down, so we will not extend odd-even scheme and cause any unnecessary inconvenience to people," the Delhi Chief Minister today said.

"A final call on extending the odd even scheme will be taken on Monday," he added.

Mr Kejriwal had earlier this week said that odd-even scheme may get extended if needed.

Delhi has not seen much reduction in the pollution level after the odd-even scheme and the toxic smog, that continues to engulf the national capital, has left people complaining of soar throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough.

The air quality was recorded to be 466 at 11:30 am today.

The schools in the national capital remained closed today as air quality hovered close to "emergency" levels.

On Thursday, a number of children wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to reduce the air pollution crisis in the national capital.

