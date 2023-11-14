Oberoi Chairman Prithvi Raj Singh Dies: 5 Facts About Him

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi was born in Delhi on February 3, 1929. He was popularly known as "Biki" and was the son of late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group.

He was educated at St. Paul's School in Darjeeling and is a graduate of Hotel Management from Lausanne, Switzerland.

Mr Oberoi took over as the Chairman of EIH Limited, a flagship company of The Oberoi Group, after the death of his father in 2002.

Mr Oberoi was credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travelers map with the opening of several luxury hotels in Mauritius, Indonesia, and Egypt. He also opened hotels at famous tourist destinations in India.