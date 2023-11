PRS Oberoi, Who Redefined Indian Hospitality Through His Hotels, Dies At 94

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of Oberoi Group, dies at 94

Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, widely known as the doyen of Indian hospitality, died on Tuesday, leaving behind a rich legacy. "It is with deep sadness that we inform the peaceful passing of PRS Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, earlier today," a statement said.

A luminary in the hospitality industry, Mr Oberoi's legacy transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on the global landscape, it added.

PRS Oberoi received numerous awards and accolades, among them the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the country in tourism and hospitality.

He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at ILTM (International Luxury Travel Market), recognising his exceptional leadership and vision. PRS Oberoi was presented with the 'Corporate Hotelier of the World' award by HOTELS magazine USA.

The 6th International Hotels Investment Forum in Berlin honoured him with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also the recipient of Forbes India Leadership Awards, Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence, CNBC TV 18 India Business Leader Awards, Business India magazine's Businessman of the Year, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

"As we mourn the loss of a true icon, we also aim to celebrate the extraordinary legacy PRS Oberoi leaves behind. In the coming days, we will share details of our plans to honour and remember him," the statement said.

The cremation will be held at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, starting at 4 pm on Tuesday.

"We extend a heartfelt invitation to those who know Oberoi to attend and pay their respects. Additionally, prayers will be held for him at our hotels and the Corporate Office today," the statement said.

