Number Of Flights To Rise, Big Airport Looking To Double Slots: Official

India has around 2,900 flight departures daily (Representational)

The number of flights operated in the country will rise as the air traffic increases and a big airport is looking at the possibility of doubling the slots for flights, a senior government official said on Friday.

Currently, India has around 2,900 flight departures daily.

Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the number of flights in the country is going to increase.

Without giving specific details, he also said one of the big airports in the country is conducting a study on how to double the number of slots.

He was speaking at a function organised by the ATC Guild, India on the eve of the International Day of Air Traffic Controllers.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets. Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said the work of ATCs will increase with rising air traffic. Senior Economic Advisor at the ministry Piyush Srivastava and ATC Guild India General Secretary Alok Yadav, among others, were present at the function.

