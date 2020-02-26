'Enough Forces On Ground In Delhi, No One Needs To Fear': NSA Ajit Doval

Delhi violence: NSA Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence on Tuesday night.

There are enough forces on the ground and no one needs to fear, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval told NDTV after he took stock of the situation in a part of Delhi that saw unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests since Sunday. The clashes have killed 20 and left over 150 injured.

Mr Doval, who visited areas affected by the violence late last night, said "no law-abiding citizen would be harmed anyway by anyone".

"People were doubting the capabilities and intentions of Delhi Police. This needs to addressed. People need to trust the man in uniform," Mr Doval told NDTV. Delhi Police has been heavily criticised for apparent inaction when the violence unfolded and for deploying inadequate forces on the ground.

Mr Doval visited violence-hit northeast Delhi areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation and met with top police officers.

The Cabinet Committee on Security - the final decision-making body on matters related to country's security - is meeting to discuss the violence in the capital. Mr Doval will brief the committee of the situation in the capital.

"A certain amount of insecurity was there in citizens. We want to dispel sense of fear from all communities," Mr Doval said, attempting to reach out to the minority communities.

"Tough action would be taken against all miscreants. No one can roam around with gun in hand on streets of Delhi," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today tweeted that the "army should be called in and curfew imposed in the rest of affected areas immediately". He said he will write to Home Minister Amit Shah about this.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry had earlier said the situation was under control even as the number of people killed in the violence kept rising during the day. Ruling out deployment of the army to end violence, it had said enough police and paramilitary personnel were on the ground.

With the violence spiraling on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with cops and officials on Tuesday evening, his third in 24 hours. The meeting was also attended by top IPS officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday