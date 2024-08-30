NSA Ajit Doval Arrives In Sri Lanka To Attend Colombo Security Conclave

Bangladesh and the Seychelles have observer status at the Conclave. (File)

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived here on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held on Friday.

Officials said the Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) is due to make a call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Conclave with its Colombo Secretariat brings together National Security Advisors and Deputy NSA's from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius.

Bangladesh and the Seychelles have observer status at the Conclave.

The conclave deals with maritime security counter-terrorism and cyber security with India bringing to the fore its own strategic concerns in the Indian Ocean.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)