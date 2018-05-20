NRI Man Masturbates On Flight, Arrested In Delhi After Woman's Complaint The woman, who was sitting beside the man, made a distress call to the Delhi Police. The man arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

82 Shares EMAIL PRINT The male passenger is of Indian origin and holds a Russian passport. (Representational) New Delhi: A 58-year-old NRI man, holding a Russian passport, was arrested at the Delhi airport today after an Indian woman alleged that he had masturbated sitting beside her on board a flight from Istanbul, officials said.



The security control room at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was informed in the early hours today that there was an "unruly passenger" on board a Turkish Airlines flight approaching Delhi.



Personnel of the CISF, which guards the airport, reached the flight (TK-716) upon landing and were informed that the Indian woman had, in the meantime, made a distress call to the Delhi Police alleging sexual harassment by a co-passenger.



"It was learnt that the male passenger, an NRI holding Russian passport, was sitting next to the woman in the flight and allegedly unzipped his trouser and started masturbating in front of her," a senior official said.



When the woman complained to the cabin crew, the male passenger was shifted to another seat, he said.



The man was later handed over to the Delhi Police, which reached the Terminal-III area of the airport. He has been booked under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and arrested, police said.



