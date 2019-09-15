Will Implement Assam-Like Citizens' List In Haryana, Says Chief Minister

A citizens' list, along the lines of the recently published Assam National Register of Citizens or NRC, will be prepared in Haryana to check illegal immigration, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday, weeks after the contentious list left more than 19 lakh people facing statelessness.

"In Haryana we will implement NRC along the lines of Assam," he said in Haryana's Panchkula after meetings with former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and a retired high court judge HS Bhalla where the issue was discussed.

The Chief Minister did not, however, elaborate on how and when it shall be done. Justice Bhalla, he said, is also working on NRC. "He will visit Assam soon. I said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla ji's support and suggestion," he said.

Mr Khattar's statement comes about a month ahead of the state assembly election, where the BJP government is seeking reelection. The state government has recently announced a slew of scheme to win over voters. This announcement is likely find approval among its core voter base where lack of employment opportunities is often blamed on immigrants.

The Chief Minister's pitch for a citizens' list in Haryana is also in line what Home Minister Amit Shah has long called for; a nationwide exercise, similar to NRC, to root out illegal immigrants, particularly from neighbouring Muslim-majority nations.

Recently, Mr Shah assured the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states at a meeting in Guwahati that the NRC would be taken across the country. "Not only Assam, we want the entire country to be cleansed of illegal migrants. We already have a plan ready. We will bring all states into confidence," he had said.

Even before the BJP's thumping victory in the national election earlier this year, Mr Shah had said that a reelected BJP government would "run a countrywide campaign to send back the infiltrators", referring to them as "termites".

The Assam list, however, has not only been criticised for allegedly targeting legal Muslim citizens, but has created huge discontent among some of the BJP's allies.

A section of BJP leaders in Assam had expressed disappointment at the exclusion of a chunk of Bengali Hindus -- who constitute 18 per cent of Assam's population and a majority of the party's vote bank.

The 19 lakh people, who have been excluded from the list, may approach one of the 300 Foreign Tribunals within 120 days of the date of publication (August 31) to prove their citizenship.

Those failing to prove their citizenship before these tribunals will be sent to detention camps, the first of which is being constructed in Assam's Goalpara, about 150 km from Guwahati.

