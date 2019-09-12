ML Khattar Rains Schemes On Voters Ahead Of Haryana Polls

Manohar Lal Khattar's current term as Chief Minister will end in November.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a series of schemes for voters, ranging from entrepreneurs to watchmen and sanitation workers, ahead of the state assembly elections.

Mr Khattar launched two insurance schemes for the 3.86 lakh registered small and medium traders in the state today. While small and medium traders will be insured for up to Rs 5 lakh, entrepreneurs will be eligible for compensation ranging anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh depending on the turnover.

In an effort to win over the rural electorate, the Chief Minister has announced that families who reside in electricity-deprived settlements outside a radius of one kilometre from villages will be covered under the Manohar Jyoti Yojana. He said that under this scheme, solar home systems will be provided to such families to ensure that their school-going children do not face any difficulties while studying. Apart from this, they will also be given solar inverter chargers of 300 or 500 watts for charging batteries on priority, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced a monthly wage hike for sanitation workers in the state, from Rs 13,500 to Rs 15,000 in urban areas and Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,500 in rural areas. As many as 39,000 sanitation workers will benefit from this decision, he added.

Watchmen in rural areas also stand to be benefited, with Mr Khattar bringing them under the Employees Provident Fund cover ahead of the elections.

With Haryana going to the polls in October, the Model Code of Conduct is expected to come into force soon. The term of the current state assembly, voted to power in 2014, will expire in November.

