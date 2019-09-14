Full Assam Citizens' List With All 3.30 Crore Applicants Published

Assam NRC Final List: More than 19 lakh people were excluded from the NRC on August 31

The individual statuses of the 3.30 crore people who were part of the NRC exercise in Assam that was meant to root out illegal immigrants in the state has been published online. The new list, which comes after 19 lakh were excluded from the final NRC released on August 31, includes the names of those who have been accepted as citizens, those who have been rejected and those whose appeals are pending. It will also allow individuals to check on statuses of family members.

A draft version of the NRC, released in July, excluded more than 40 lakh people or 12.15 per cent of the state's population. In the August 31 NRC that number came down to 19 lakh. Over the next few months, these 19 lakh people will have to prove their citizenship at foreigners' tribunals, which are quasi-judicial bodies that will rule on their fates, across the state.

Those fortunate enough to survive yet another round of legal scrutiny will be allowed to stay in the country, while those who do not will be shipped off to the country's first full-fledged detention centre in Goalpara district of Assam.

The fate of those who may be rejected by the tribunals has raised concerns, with each of the ten proposed detention centres, including that in Goalpara, able to hold only 3,000 people. Given the huge number of people excluded from the NRC, as of August 31, there are real fears of overcrowding.

"No law of ours prescribes indefinite detention. The idea of such a thing is abhorred the world over. Detention centres are basically to keep people who have exhausted all legal remedies, but their number will be huge this time round," Syed Burhanur Rahman, a lawyer, told NDTV earlier.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.