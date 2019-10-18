Top Court Orders Assam NRC Chief's Immediate Transfer To Madhya Pradesh

Prateek Hajela, 48, is a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Prateek Hajela, the man who led the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, will be transferred immediately to Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court ordered today.



Mr Hajela, the coordinator of the NRC, would be on deputation for a maximum period, said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.



The government's lawyer, Attorney General KK Venogupal, asked whether there was any reason for the transfer. "Yes. There is a reason," said the Chief Justice.



But the order doesn't give the reason.



Mr Hajela, 48, is a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

