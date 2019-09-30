'Now Tamil Echoing In US,' Says PM In Chennai, Refers To Speech At UN

PM Modi was in Chennai to attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology

The Tamil language echoes across the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Chennai airport today, adding to a number of references to the nation's linguistic diversity that he made in the past week, which included quoting from an ancient Tamil poet at the United Nations General Assembly. PM Modi, in the Tamil Nadu capital to attend the annual convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, also said he took it upon himself to "teach everyone that this (Tamil) is one of the ancient languages".

"When I was staying in America, I spoke in the Tamil language once and told everyone that this is one of the ancient languages. Even today, the Tamil language echoes in entire America," PM Modi, who began his brief speech with the Tamil greeting "Vanakkam (Hello)", said to loud cheers.

The Prime Minister has just returned from a week-long visit to the US where he made at least three public references to the diversity of languages in India.

On Friday, while addressing the United Nations, the Prime Minster stressed on the need for a universal brotherhood and quoted Kaniyan Pungundranar, a Tamil poet who lived more than three thousand years ago. "We belong to all places, and to everyone," he said.

Two days earlier, making a strong pitch for India as a destination for foreign investors, he reminded those assembled at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum that the nation was comfortable conducting business in English. PM Modi said such linguistic flexibility gave potential investors confidence.

And only days before that, while addressing more than 50,000 people at the lavish 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Texas, the Prime Minister said "... for centuries our nation has progressed with the co-existence of several languages..."

PM Modi's repeated references to India's linguistic diversity and his presence in South India today, where the imposition of non-regional languages has long been an emotive issue, are being seen by many as attempts to reduce tensions between South Indian states and the centre, following a furious reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet on September 14.

Only days before the PM was to leave for the US, Mr Shah's appeal to unify India, made on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, with Hindi drew sharp reactions from regional leaders who saw it as an attempt to impose the language on non-Hindi speaking states.

Tamil Nadu led the charge against Mr Shah's appeal with Leader of Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin asserting "This is India, not Hindia" and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan warning the centre not to start a language war that "India or Tamil Nadu doesn't need or deserve".

Warning notes were also sounded by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, a senior BJP leader.

Amit Shah later clarified he never asked for the imposition of Hindi over regional languages.

