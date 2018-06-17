Now A Toll Plaza On UP Highway Gets A Coat Of Saffron Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister of India's most populous state after his party, the BJP, won a massive victory in polls last year

Share EMAIL PRINT Yogi Adityanath's fondness for saffron has spilled over to government buildings and public transport. Lucknow: A toll plaza on the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh today got a fresh coat of saffron. The colour saffron, which happens to be Yogi Adityanath's favourite, has also covered a lot of buildings in the state ever since he took charge as UP Chief Minister in March last year.



His government's headquarters, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan in Lucknow, for decades seen only in white and blue, got an all-saffron coat in October.



Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister of India's most populous state after his party, the BJP, won a massive victory in assembly polls.



The saffron appears to be gradually spreading across Uttar Pradesh. A nearly



Even when a fleet of state-run buses was launched by him, they were painted saffron and ivory.



In meetings or press conferences, a saffron-coloured towel always drapes his chair while for everyone else, it is white.



In the past, saffron towels, curtains and covers were sent to the



Almost all booklets and posters issued by the government's public relations department and ministries have some element of saffron on cover pages.



