Now A Toll Plaza On UP Highway Gets A Coat Of Saffron

His government's headquarters, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan in Lucknow, for decades seen only in white and blue, got an all-saffron coat in October.
Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister of India's most populous state after his party, the BJP, won a massive victory in assembly polls.
The saffron appears to be gradually spreading across Uttar Pradesh. A nearly 80-year-old police station in Lucknow was given a splash of the colour earlier this year. Around the same time, the Haj committee office's boundary walls in Lucknow were also painted saffron.
Even when a fleet of state-run buses was launched by him, they were painted saffron and ivory.
In meetings or press conferences, a saffron-coloured towel always drapes his chair while for everyone else, it is white.
CommentsIn the past, saffron towels, curtains and covers were sent to the home of a martyr just before the Chief Minister's visit.
Almost all booklets and posters issued by the government's public relations department and ministries have some element of saffron on cover pages.